Bodycam video from Pittsburgh police officer shows encounter before Jim Rogers' death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video shows the moments leading up to the death of Jim Rogers, who died after being repeatedly tazed by Pittsburgh police.

Todd Hollis, Rogers' attorney, obtained a court order to release the video showing, in graphic detail, the events leading up to Rogers' death. Hollis said he released the video in the interest of transparency.

KDKA-TV advises caution in watching because the images are disturbing.

Rogers: "No, I didn't take it away."

Pittsburgh Police Officer Keith Edmonds: "I didn't ask you that. I said, 'Did you go on someone's porch?'"

Rogers: "No sir."

This is Rogers, a homeless man accused of stealing a bicycle, in the last minutes of his life. In a video released on Monday by court order, we see for the first time police bodycam video showing the disturbing chain of events leading to his death, beginning with a tussle with Edmonds over the surrender of his wallet.

Edmonds: "Keep your hands up, it's the last time I'm going to say it. Is this your wallet or not?"

The takedown is followed by a stream of demands by the officer that Rogers put his hands behind his back and Rogers repeatedly says, "I didn't do anything." Then when he springs up and runs, he is tazed by the officer.

We've seen in the past a neighbor's video of Rogers being repeatedly tazed. In Edmonds' bodycam video, we see Rogers crawling in the street and the officer demanding he put his hands behind his back when a neighbor gets involved.

"Would you give him a minute to collect himself?" the neighbor said. "How is he supposed to do anything when you keep zapping him like that."

After a time, police put Rogers in the back of a police cruiser. He tells them he can't breathe and needs to go to a hospital.

"Oh, oh, I can't breathe," Rogers said.

The officers delay leaving until EMS arrives to treat some of their injuries. And even though West Penn Hospital is just two blocks away from where it happened, police take Rogers to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he arrives unconscious and is later pronounced dead.

The city settled with the family for $8 million. The officers' actions on that day have been questioned. Five officers were fired after Rogers' death, though two have returned to the force. Two others face arbitration, trying to get their jobs back. The fifth officer retired.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of the Pittsburgh Police Union, released a statement:

"Neither the FOP nor the City of Pittsburgh are permitted to release confidential internal police investigative information surrounding arbitration cases still pending. The Law Department of the City of Pittsburgh has blatantly violated the rights of Pittsburgh Police Officers by releasing compelled statements of its officers to a third party attorney and now the public. The FOP will be filing numerous legal actions regarding the City of Pittsburgh as a result of releasing information without any context. "The FOP finds it very interesting that the plaintiff in this case released information in this case which wholly benefits his legal position but did not release the medical records of Mr. Rogers. "Although the death of Mr. Rogers is extremely tragic it seems the plaintiff attorney will only release information he believes to be pertinent rather than ALL the evidence in the case."