Family of Jim Rogers reaches settlement with the city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The family of Jim Rogers has reached a settlement with the City of Pittsburgh.
Rogers died after being tased by police in 2021.
His family then filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city.
A lawyer for the family confirmed that a settlement has been reached.
There will be a press conference this afternoon at 1 p.m.
