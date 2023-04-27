Watch CBS News
Family of Jim Rogers reaches settlement with the city

By Patrick Damp, Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The family of Jim Rogers has reached a settlement with the City of Pittsburgh. 

Rogers died after being tased by police in 2021. 

His family then filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city. 

A lawyer for the family confirmed that a settlement has been reached. 

There will be a press conference this afternoon at 1 p.m. 

You can tune in right here on CBS News Pittsburgh. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

