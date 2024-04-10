City of Pittsburgh appealing decision to put Officer Keith Edmonds back on police force

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a month ago, a Pittsburgh police officer who was involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers was reinstated to the police force.

Since then, the City of Pittsburgh filed an appeal, citing a handful of reasons that the ruling, involving Officer Keith Edmonds, should be thrown out.

With the appeal process beginning, Beth Pittinger, the executive director of the city's Independent Citizen Police Review Board, said it could bring new information on the case to light.

"This is perhaps an opportunity so that all questions can be put to peace and Mr. Rogers can rest in peace," Pittinger said.

On Wednesday, she referred back to the videos that were released by Todd Hollis, an attorney representing Rogers' family.

"That was the first time the public had an opportunity to actually witness and observe that encounter that occurred. A lot of questions that come from that but were still unanswered," Pittinger said.

Since the Oct. 2021 incident, Rogers' death has been ruled as accidental by the county medical examiner, and no police officers have been charged.

The city settled with Rogers' family for $8 million.

Five officers were fired, with three since reinstated, including Edmonds.

"Now, the fact that the city wishes that this man was not reinstated, I think most of us probably agree and are concerned about why he would have even remained on the job for any period of time after some questionable conduct of his," Pittinger said.

Edmonds received full back pay and benefits dating back to his termination.

In the city's appeal, it was argued that Edmonds violated several policies, including acting outside his authority.

Pittinger said while she doesn't see the decision being overturned, she's curious as to what new information will be released during the process.

"There should be additional information introduced into that proceeding that the public, thus far, has not been privy to, that we don't know what may be in those documents, and this will be an opportunity for that information to be disclosed," Pittinger said. "Information like medical records, some historical information, that thus far the public has… there's been no reason for the public to have access to that material."

"What else happened here that led us to the outcome that we have, which is an $8 million settlement? When we're not quite sure why is this man dead? Pettinger questioned on Wednesday. "But when you turn and assess that responsibility for that death, I think there should be no question, and there should be no wonderment as to, you know, are we fully responsible for his death? Did something else happen?"

KDKA-TV has reached out to the FOP Union President representing Edmonds for comment and has not heard back yet.