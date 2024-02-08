Pittsburgh police union files grievance over Jim Rogers settlement terms and body cam video release

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh police union filed a grievance over the city's settlement terms in the Jim Rogers case and the recent release of body camera footage.

Union president Bob Swartzwelder filed the grievance with the city on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He says the city did not object to attorney Todd Hollis releasing the video and no one from the city's law department contacted the FOP about the release of information.

The issue revolves around the disciplined officers who still have cases ongoing before an arbitration panel. The grievance says the release of the video violated the working agreement between the city and the police union, saying the city did it "intentionally" with "malice."

In a statement, the city of Pittsburgh said it's reviewing the grievance.

"At this time, the City is reviewing the grievance filed by the FOP over the release of the Jim Rogers video. As noted previously, the City is prohibited from releasing investigative information due to CHRIA, the Criminal History Record and Information Act. Furthermore, the decision on whether or not to release body camera video to the public does not fall under the City's authority," the statement read.

Jim Rogers died after being repeatedly tased by Pittsburgh police in October of 2021. The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with his family for $8 million. No officers have been criminally charged.

KDKA-TV reached out for an additional statement from the FOP but hasn't heard back.