O'Connor reflects on Pittsburgh's budget woes and push for growth after 100 days in office

Wednesday is Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor's 100th day in office, and by all accounts, he's hit the ground running, facing challenges like a budget gap and January's snowstorm while instituting new initiatives to grow the city.

O'Connor says he's taken a page from his late father, former Mayor Bob O'Connor.

"His No. 1 priority was the people of the city of Pittsburgh," O'Connor said. "He was always out there."

Like his father before him, O'Connor seems to be everywhere these days, whether it's out in the neighborhoods talking to residents, throwing out the first pitch at PNC Park or jumping in the pool at the newly renovated Oliver Bathhouse. It seems the least likely place to find him is behind the massive desk in the mayor's office.

"You know me, I can't really sit still," O'Connor said.

In taking office, O'Connor says he's hit the ground running, using his first 100 days to push new initiatives and set his agenda for the future, which includes restoring vibrancy to the city of Pittsburgh.

"We have to hit the ground running. We've had a lot of opportunities that have been squandered or sitting stale for too long in Pittsburgh," he said.

His first days in office were sobering. The city was hit by a massive snowstorm that paralyzed its streets along with the uncovering of a $30 million to $40 million structural budget gap. The storm required an emergency declaration. The budget gap needed unexpected belt-tightening and spending only on the essentials.

"I think it's just making sure that we were prioritizing things that matter," O'Connor said.

"But you cannot tax your way out of decline. You can't," he added.

To that end, he's crafted agreements with the city's major non-profits and PNC to buy ambulances and help restore the fleet. And he wants to grow Pittsburgh — more families, more businesses, more development, instituting new tax incentives to renovate Downtown buildings and streamlining the city's building permitting process.

"That's not for major developers, that's for business owners, small business owners, people that want to open up a storefront, people that want to build an addition to their house," O'Connor said.

He'll use the spectacular images of Downtown and the Point in next week's NFL draft to help in him cold calling businesses around the country to relocate in Pittsburgh.

"If we can land companies from the 135 we've already called. If one or two come here, that creates opportunity, it creates jobs for Pittsburghers," O'Connor said.

So far, city council likes what it sees.

"The idea that we can get through permitting, get through the red tape a little faster is sending a signal that we're open for business," said Councilmember Erika Strassburger.

"Specifically working with the nonprofits now, that was a shot in the arm that the city needed for the fleet," said Councilmember Anthony Coghill. "So yeah, no complaints."

"So far so good," said Councilmember Barb Warwick.

When O'Connor asked if he's bringing Pittsburgh's "mojo" back, he replied, "I'm not Austin Powers, but I think there's a lot of things that are happening now that people have a good vibe about Pittsburgh. And you just build off that momentum."