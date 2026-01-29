UPMC to provide Pittsburgh with $10 million to improve EMS vehicles

Following this weekend's record-setting snowfall, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor announced that UPMC has provided the city with a $10 million contribution to help upgrade the city's EMS vehicles and equipment.

"The very first EMS started here in Pittsburgh, but for years we've been expecting our critical first responders to deliver life-saving services with an old, unreliable fleet," said Mayor O'Connor. "UPMC saw what was happening, approached us , and stepped up to partner with us on this game-changing investment. Their leadership sets the tone for what it means to invest in the well-being of our residents."

The $10 million contribution will allow the city to purchase nine new ambulances and one rescue truck in 2026 and a "similar" amount in 2027, according to the city. The purchasing will be done in phases in order to stagger the maintenance and lifetime of the vehicles.

"This is an incredible gift from our partners at UPMC, who share our mission to provide the best medical care to our communities," said EMS Chief Amera Gilcrist.

As a result of the contribution by UPMC, the city will now be able to redirect the funds that were initially marked for EMS vehicles to be used to purchase 35 vehicles for the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works.

"UPMC is proud to step forward and support the City's EMS system, which plays a vital role in caring for patients," said Leslie C. Davis, President and CEO of UPMC. "Strong emergency response infrastructure is essential to a healthy community. We hope this contribution encourages other nonprofit institutions and private-sector partners to join us in supporting the City's critical needs."

In a news release, the city of Pittsburgh said that the contribution comes at a critical time and shows UPMC's willingness to provide future support as part of its mission-driving approach to advancing health and supporting the community.