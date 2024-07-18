Watch Live: RNC Day 4 underway with Trump speech set to close out convention
Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, where he will deliver his first speech since narrowly surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.
The close of the convention comes as a new CBS News poll shows Trump has gained ground on President Biden in the aftermath of the shooting, both nationally and in key battleground states. Democratic fears over the president's ability to defeat Trump in November have emerged once again, and senior Democrats tell CBS News they believe the questions surrounding Mr. Biden's candidacy could be resolved in the coming days.
Trump's speech on Thursday is perhaps the most anticipated of his political career. In an interview shortly after the shooting in Pennsylvania, he said the address he planned to give was "going to be a whole different speech now." Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told "CBS Mornings" that Americans may see a "different version" of Trump in his speech.
Before he speaks, delegates and viewers at home will hear from Franklin Graham, Eric Trump, Mike Pompeo, Dana White, Hulk Hogan and others.
Here's the latest from the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee:
Who's speaking tonight at the RNC?
The RNC and Trump campaign released the list of speakers who will address delegates before Trump takes the stage. Some of the most notable names include:
- Sen. Steve Daines of Montana
- Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee
- Linda McMahon, former head of the Small Business Administration
- Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state
- Alina Habba, Trump's attorney
- Tucker Carlson
- Hulk Hogan
- Franklin Graham
- Eric Trump
- Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
The day's official session is slated to end at 10:30 p.m. CT, or 11:30 p.m. ET.
CBS News polls finds Trump's lead over Biden has grown
When Trump accepts the Republican nomination Thursday night, he'll do so with his largest national lead over Mr. Biden in the campaign thus far.
A slight majority, including some who aren't voting for him, say Trump's words in the days since the assassination attempt have been more unifying than divisive. Voters feel the same way about Mr. Biden's response to the tragic events, too.
But it is Trump with the growing advantage in the vote. Trump is up five points nationally now, and three across the key battleground states. To put that national lead in context: it's been 20 years since a Republican presidential candidate has won the national popular vote, and over 30 years since a Republican won by more than five.
The race across the battlegrounds moved one point more toward Trump today since we surveyed the battlegrounds last week.
Read more from the poll here.