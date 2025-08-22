Man killed when hit by tractor-trailer in Coraopolis

Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Coraopolis

Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Coraopolis

Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Coraopolis

A man was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Coraopolis, marking the second deadly pedestrian crash in the borough this month.

The deadly pedestrian crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street.

The Valley Ambulance Authority said it had first responders on scene within minutes alongside police and fire personnel, but the man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A man was killed Thursday after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Coraopolis. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual involved in this tragic incident," said Brian D. Herskovitz, Chief of EMS, Valley Ambulance Authority. "Our crews worked diligently alongside our public safety partners, and we recognize the difficult impact this has on the entire community."

The deadly crash is the second to take place in the community this month after Ulises Medina Montalvo was killed in a hit-and-run crash approximately one block from where Thursday's crash took place.

Coraopolis Mayor Michael Dixon issued a statement following the crash, saying "this must not continue."

"Every person in Coraopolis, whether walking, driving, or cycling, deserves to feel safe on our streets," Mayor Dixon said.

Mayor Dixon said he has directed the Coraopolis Police Department to review the circumstances surrounding the crashes and are evaluating things like high-risk intersections, lighting, speed enforcement, and others in the wake of the two deadly incidents.

"I ask every driver in Coraopolis: Slow down, stay alert, and remember that the few seconds you save are never worth a life," Mayor Dixon said. "I also ask every pedestrian: please use crosswalks and remain aware, especially in busy corridors."

The man killed in Thursday's crash hasn't been identified.