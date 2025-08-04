Man taken into custody following deadly hit-and-run in Coraopolis

A man is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Coraopolis.

Police say the victim was crossing Fourth Avenue at Main Street when he was struck by an SUV.

The driver took off, but police found the driver and what they've learned about him and the man who died.

The video shows the victim almost made it to the sidewalk here when an SUV hits him. Flowers now mark the spot where that tragedy happened.

Carole Thompkins is the manager at the nearby Sunoco service station on Fourth Avenue.

"It's heartbreaking. It really is," she said.

When she learned who the victim was in the deadly hit-and-run that happened right in front of her store, she was devastated.

While police have not yet publicly released the man's name, Thompkins says the word has quickly spread through the community.

She says the man would greet her with a hello every morning as he stood by the front door waiting for his ride to work.

When she didn't hear that warm greeting on Monday that she got so used to, it hit home.

"He was an amazing person. He was like a big shot in Coraopolis because everybody loved him. There was not one bad word said about him. He was a great person," Thompkins said.

Thompkins shared the gas station surveillance video with KDKA-TV. It shows the victim standing at the intersection of Fourth and Main waiting to cross the street.

He looks both ways before crossing and almost makes it to the sidewalk when the SUV comes into focus.

"It made me sick to my stomach. That was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," Thompkins said.

Coraopolis police tell KDKA-TV that they were able to locate the driver at his home in Ambridge through traffic light cameras and license plate readers on Route 65.

KDKA-TV learned the driver is an undocumented immigrant and has been detained by ICE.

In the meantime, people who knew the victim are honoring him by placing flowers at the scene.

"I put the flowers out because he's done a lot for this community. So as a community, the least we can do is give him something to be remembered by," resident Julie Populo.

Everyone who spoke with KDKA-TV had nothing but wonderful things to say about the victim, who was a landscaper.

Many said they would see him watering flowers early in the morning for people he didn't even know, or working to create beautiful flower beds at the local PNC Bank.

Residents say his legacy will live on.

Police tell KDKA-TV that the suspect has not been charged yet as the investigation is ongoing.