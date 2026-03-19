Several Pittsburgh brands featured in 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Pennsylvania bracket

The madness of March is more than just basketball; it's time for the bracket of the Coolest Thing Made in Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Each year, the chamber pits Pennsylvania brands against one another and leaves the decision up to public voting to crown the champion.

The voting is done on social media across the chamber's Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages. It gets started on Thursday at 9 a.m., and 56 iconic Pennsylvania brands will be part of the bracket, including several Pittsburgh-based companies.

One, however, will be noticeably absent.

This year, after back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024, the iconic Primanti Brothers' sandwich will not be part of the bracket and has been inducted into the Coolest Thing Made in Pennsylvania Hall of Fame.

Pittsburgh/Western Pennsylvania will be looking for a three-peat in the bracket as the Sheetz MTO goes into the bracket this year as the defending champion, beating Crayola crayons in the 2025 finale.

Along with Sheetz, companies such as Astrobotic, DelGrosso, Duolingo, Eat 'n Park, Smith's Hot Dogs, and others are featured in this year's bracket.

The first round will go from March 19 to March 23, the second round will be from March 24 to March 25, and the champion will be crowned by April 7.

You can check out the full bracket, as well as get your votes in, on the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's website right here.