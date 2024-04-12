Primanti Brothers wins "Coolest Thing Made In Pennsylvania" for second straight year

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Primanti Brothers have gone back-to-back!

For the second straight year, the voters spoke and they said that the legendary Primanti Brothers sandwich is the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania.

"From our public bracket unveiling in mid-March to the close matchups over the last several weeks; the participation of the contestants; and – of course – the engagement from the voting public, this year's contest was not only fun but wildly successful," said Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein. "Primanti. Bros. is starting to lay claim to a 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' dynasty!"

This year the contest garnered more than 94,000 votes on social media and generated more than one million social media impressions.

In the finals this year, Primanti Brothers took on the iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and brought home the victory.

"Win once, maybe it's a fluke, win twice, and maybe we really are the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania," said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Brothers. "If you need us, we'll be raising a glass or two with our fans at happy hour."

The competition had 64 businesses and products made across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and you can check out those companies, the results, and more on the chamber's website.