Pittsburgh in for a pleasant afternoon, with temperatures tumbling overnight

Mild weather is in place today. Enjoy the mild weather while you can, with cooler weather on the way for tomorrow morning.

The cool weather will move in behind a cool front that will bring a low rain chance today.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - October 15, 2025

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast as the front passes by late this morning into the early afternoon hours. With most of the afternoon being cloudy, I have our highs hitting the low 60s today.

Sunshine should return for the evening commute home with breezy conditions. I have morning lows on Thursday dipping into the 30s for most communities, with a couple of communities falling to 32° are cooler. Temperatures will be another 2 - 5 degrees cooler on Friday than on Thursday, so I expect we will see both frost advisories (for places that don't have widespread frost on Thursday) and freeze warnings for a couple of places.

Low temperatures on Thursday, October 15, 2025

The further north you are, the higher the chance of waking up with a freeze warning. While morning lows will be on the cool side, afternoon temperatures will be seasonal both Thursday and Friday. Friday will see the warmest afternoon of the next three days.

Highs should return to the 70s over the weekend, with Saturday highs hitting the mid-70s. Sunday will be very warm for this time of the year, with morning lows just falling to the upper 50s and highs near 70 again.

Rain chances on Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Sunday will see the best chance for rain over the next week, with light showers lingering into Monday.

I still have an isolated rain chance for Saturday, with the best chance for rain happening before sunrise.

7-day forecast: October 15, 2025

