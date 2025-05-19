Cool weather will be in place for the Pittsburgh area through the end of month

Cool weather is expected to be in place through the end of the month for the Pittsburgh area.

Aware: We may not hit the 80° mark again this month

This may come as a shock to you, but our average high for today is just 73°. Our average morning low is 52°. I have us hitting a high temperature today of around 70 degrees with our morning lows dipping to 49°.

So we will likely be 2-3 degrees below average today. Not too far off, though. I can promise someone will be complaining about the cool air in place, not only today but all week long.

The coolest day of the week will be on either Thursday or Friday. I have Thursday highs around 60 degrees with Friday highs likely a degree or two cooler. I have Friday seeing a high of 58°. The warmest day of the next nine days will be on Memorial Day with highs likely hitting the mid-70s. Memorial Day will also be one of the better rain chances of the week.

The next rain chance comes on Tuesday evening, lasting through Wednesday. Rain totals will likely be between an inch to an inch and a half over around 30 hours. That much rain will likely lead to some flooding issues.

A big portion of the rain is expected to also fall within around 6 hours, leading to the potential for flash flooding too. The rain will have a major impact on Wednesday travel, with the biggest impact happening during the Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures should remain near average for the rest of the month.

