Cooking with Rania: Wild mushroom tart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This week, Rania Harris is showing Celina how to make one of her most requested recipes.

Wild Mushroom Tart

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crust: 2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ sticks chilled unsalted butter - cut into pieces

2-3 tablespoons ice water

Filling:

1 cup water

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms

¼ stick unsalted butter

12 oz mixed wild mushrooms - stems removed - caps sliced

¼ cup minced shallots

2 tablespoons each: Brandy and chopped fresh herbs

2/3 cup grated gruyere cheese

¾ cup whipping cream

2 large egg yolks

1 large egg

Directions:

Crust: Blend flour and salt in processor. Add butter and process until a coarse meal forms. Continue to process and add enough ice water to form dough. Gather dough into a ball and flatten out into a disk. On a floured surface, roll the disk into a 12-inch round. Transfer to a 9-inch diameter tart pan with removable bottom. Trim edges and leave 1/2-inch overhang. Fold overhang in to form double thick sides. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line crust with foil and fill with dried beans. Bake 15 minutes. Remove foil and beans and continue to bake until lightly golden brown.

Filling: Boil the 1 cup of water and add porcini. Remove from heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Spoon porcini from liquid; reserve liquid. Coarsely chop porcini. Melt butter in skillet over high heat. Add porcini and shiitake mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until brown. Add shallots; sauté 2 minutes. Add cognac and reserved porcini liquid (leaving any sand in pot). Reduce until almost all liquid is absorbed. Mix in 1 tablespoon herbs. Cool.

Maintain oven temperature. Sprinkle 1/3 cup cheese in crust. Cover with mushrooms. Whisk cream, yolks, egg and 1 tablespoon herbs in bowl. Pour custard over mushrooms. Top with remaining cheese. Bake until filling is set and top is golden, about 30 minutes. Cool on rack 15 minutes.

Serves: 8