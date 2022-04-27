Cooking With Rania: Strawberry Pie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris, of Rania's Catering, makes a springtime treat - Strawberry Pie!

Strawberry Pie

For the Crust:

1 refrigerated pie crust - baked according to package directions

For the Filling:

2 quarts fresh strawberries - stems removed and halved

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup water

½ cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Whipped Cream



Directions:

Make the Crust: Bake the pie crust according to package directions and cool completely

Make the Filling:

Mash 1 ½ cups the berries with a fork and combine with the sugar, vanilla, lemon juice and ¼ cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil, stirring and mashing frequently, and cook until the fruit begins to soften and break down more, about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and ½ cup water. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the simmering strawberry mixture and return the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and fold in the remaining fresh strawberries. Immediately transfer the strawberry mixture to the pie crust.

Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to cool completely, about 4 hours.

Serves: 8