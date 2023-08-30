Cooking with Rania: Southern Style Potato Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris and Celina are giving summer one last gasp for Labor Day Weekend. Try this summer salad recipe at your picnic.

Southern Style Potato Salad

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon salt

2-1/2 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled

3 celery stalks, cut into slices ¼ inch thick

¼ cup finely diced red onion

4 hard cooked eggs – roughly chopped

Dressing:

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 green onion, including the tender green tops, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Finely chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

Directions

Bring a large saucepan three-fourths full of water to a boil. Add the salt and then the potatoes. Broil until tender but slightly resistant when pierced with a fork, 15-25 minutes depending on the size. Drain, and, when cool enough to handle, cut the unpeeled potatoes into 1-inch pieces.

In a bowl, combine the potatoes, celery, red onion and hard cooked eggs and toss briefly to mix. Set aside.

To make the dressing, in a small bowl and using a fork, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard seeds, green onion, parsley, dry mustard, salt and pepper, mixing well.

Pour the dressing over the potato mixture. Using a large spoon, mix well, being careful not to break up the potatoes too much.

Transfer the salad to a large serving platter or bowl, if desired. For the best flavor, cover and chill for up to 2 hours before serving. Sprinkle the parsley over the top and serve.

Yield: 6 servings.