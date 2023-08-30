Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Southern Style Potato Salad

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris and Celina are giving summer one last gasp for Labor Day Weekend. Try this summer salad recipe at your picnic.

Southern Style Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2-1/2 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled
  • 3 celery stalks, cut into slices ¼ inch thick
  • ¼ cup finely diced red onion
  • 4 hard cooked eggs – roughly chopped

Dressing:

  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1 green onion, including the tender green tops, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Finely chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

Directions

Bring a large saucepan three-fourths full of water to a boil.  Add the salt and then the potatoes.  Broil until tender but slightly resistant when pierced with a fork, 15-25 minutes depending on the size.  Drain, and, when cool enough to handle, cut the unpeeled potatoes into 1-inch pieces.

In a bowl, combine the potatoes, celery, red onion and hard cooked eggs and toss briefly to mix.  Set aside.

To make the dressing, in a small bowl and using a fork, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard seeds, green onion, parsley, dry mustard, salt and pepper, mixing well.

Pour the dressing over the potato mixture.  Using a large spoon, mix well, being careful not to break up the potatoes too much.

Transfer the salad to a large serving platter or bowl, if desired.  For the best flavor, cover and chill for up to 2 hours before serving.  Sprinkle the parsley over the top and serve.

Yield: 6 servings.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 10:23 AM

