Cooking With Rania: Panzanella

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her garden vegetable theme with this great recipe!

Panzanella

(Photo Credit: Celina Pompeani/KDKA)

Ingredients:

1 loaf Ciabatta bread

6 – 8 heirloom tomatoes – cut into wedges

1 large thinly sliced red onion

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives

1 cup chopped yellow or orange bell pepper

1 cup seeded and chopped cucumber

½ cup fresh julienned basil leaves

Dressing:

½ cup extra virgin Greek olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cut the bread into 1-inch pieces and place in a large bowl with the tomatoes, onion, basil, peppers, cucumber and basil.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, Lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste and the parsley. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese. If you want to serve the salad slightly soggy, set it aside at room temperature for about an hour to allow the bread to absorb the flavorful tomato juices and vinaigrette (which is my preferred method).

Serves: 8