Cooking with Rania: Lemon Dill Chicken Salad with Grapes and Almonds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A perfect recipe for a bridal or baby shower or even a girls night in! This week, Rania Harris is making Lemon Dill Chicken Salad with Grapes and Almonds!

Lemon Dill Chicken Salad with Grapes and Almonds

Ingredients:

3 pounds boneless and skinless chicken breast halves

5 cups chicken stock

1 cup Lemon Dill Mayonnaise or more to taste (see recipe below)

1 cup finely diced celery

2 cup green seedless grapes - cut into halves

1 cup lightly roasted slivered almonds

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring the chicken stock to a simmer in pot large enough to poach the chicken in an even layer. Add the chicken, cover the pot partially and poach gently just until the chicken is cooked through - about 7 - 10 minutes. Check for doneness and do not overcook, as the chicken will dry out.

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board. Cut the meat into 1 inch cubes.

Combine the chicken pieces with the mayonnaise, celery, grapes and almonds. Add the lemon zest and dill. Add more mayonnaise if needed to moisten the salad. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish the salad with fresh dill sprigs.

Serves: 6

Lemon Dill Mayonnaise

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 cups canola oil

Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, water and salt to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the ingredients are combined.

Pour the oil into a measuring cup with a spout. With the processor running, pour in the oil very slowly, in a steady stream. It is important to add the oil slowly because if added too fast, the mayonnaise can break This will take about 3 minutes. You will begin to see the mixture resemble mayonnaise after about half the oil has been added. As soon as all the oil has been added, transfer to an airtight storage container. Keep the mayonnaise refrigerated for up to 2 days.