Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Greek Street Fries

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! The second in her series is a tasty Greek side dish!

Greek Street Fries

greek-street-fries-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Tzatziki

  • 1 cup plain full fat yogurt
  • 1 small cucumber – seeded and diced
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh dill
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Se salt and freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste
  • Greek olive oil to finish

Marinated Tomatoes and Chickpeas

  • 1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 4–6 tomatoes, diced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Fresh minced parsley to taste
  • Sea salt to taste
  • Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste
  • 1 bag sweet potato fries
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, washed and roughly chopped
  • Pita bread and oil for frying
  • Crumbled Feta Cheese
  • Pepperoncini
  • Hot Sauce to taste

Directions:

Tzatziki: Combine the tzatziki ingredients together – taste and adjust until it hits the spot for you.

Tomatoes / Chickpeas:

Toss the chickpeas and tomatoes together with the oil, garlic, lemon juice, and parsley to marinate.

Sweet Potatoes:

Bake the sweet potato fries according to package directions. While the sweet potatoes are baking, chop the lettuce and fry the pitas.

Pitas:

For the pitas, cut each one into strips and fry in a shallow layer of frying oil (such as vegetable oil) until golden brown and slightly crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

To finish:

Assemble the individual boats with layers of fries, tzatziki, marinated tomatoes and chickpeas, fried pita, romaine, feta cheese, pepperoncini and hot sauce to taste.

Serves: 4

First published on October 12, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.