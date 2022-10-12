Cooking with Rania: Greek Street Fries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! The second in her series is a tasty Greek side dish!
Greek Street Fries
Tzatziki
- 1 cup plain full fat yogurt
- 1 small cucumber – seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh dill
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Se salt and freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste
- Greek olive oil to finish
Marinated Tomatoes and Chickpeas
- 1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 4–6 tomatoes, diced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Fresh minced parsley to taste
- Sea salt to taste
- Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste
- 1 bag sweet potato fries
- 1 head romaine lettuce, washed and roughly chopped
- Pita bread and oil for frying
- Crumbled Feta Cheese
- Pepperoncini
- Hot Sauce to taste
Directions:
Tzatziki: Combine the tzatziki ingredients together – taste and adjust until it hits the spot for you.
Tomatoes / Chickpeas:
Toss the chickpeas and tomatoes together with the oil, garlic, lemon juice, and parsley to marinate.
Sweet Potatoes:
Bake the sweet potato fries according to package directions. While the sweet potatoes are baking, chop the lettuce and fry the pitas.
Pitas:
For the pitas, cut each one into strips and fry in a shallow layer of frying oil (such as vegetable oil) until golden brown and slightly crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
To finish:
Assemble the individual boats with layers of fries, tzatziki, marinated tomatoes and chickpeas, fried pita, romaine, feta cheese, pepperoncini and hot sauce to taste.
Serves: 4
