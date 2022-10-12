Cooking with Rania: Greek Street Fries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! The second in her series is a tasty Greek side dish!

Greek Street Fries

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Tzatziki

1 cup plain full fat yogurt

1 small cucumber – seeded and diced

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh dill

1 clove garlic, minced

Se salt and freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste

Greek olive oil to finish

Marinated Tomatoes and Chickpeas

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

4–6 tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Fresh minced parsley to taste

Sea salt to taste

Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste

1 bag sweet potato fries

1 head romaine lettuce, washed and roughly chopped

Pita bread and oil for frying

Crumbled Feta Cheese

Pepperoncini

Hot Sauce to taste

Directions:

Tzatziki: Combine the tzatziki ingredients together – taste and adjust until it hits the spot for you.

Tomatoes / Chickpeas:

Toss the chickpeas and tomatoes together with the oil, garlic, lemon juice, and parsley to marinate.

Sweet Potatoes:

Bake the sweet potato fries according to package directions. While the sweet potatoes are baking, chop the lettuce and fry the pitas.

Pitas:

For the pitas, cut each one into strips and fry in a shallow layer of frying oil (such as vegetable oil) until golden brown and slightly crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

To finish:

Assemble the individual boats with layers of fries, tzatziki, marinated tomatoes and chickpeas, fried pita, romaine, feta cheese, pepperoncini and hot sauce to taste.

Serves: 4