Cooking with Rania: Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Quesadilla

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is helping us celebrate Cinco de Mayo with this recipe!

Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Quesadilla

Ingredients

2 large sweet onions – cut into halves and sliced

Extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 ½ cups Monterey Pepper Jack cheese – grated

16 (6-inch) flour tortillas

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

1 cup cilantro leaves

½ cup sour cream

Guacamole (see recipe)

Directions:

Sauté the onion in a small amount of olive oil until soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper

Lightly butter one side of each tortilla

For each quesadilla, sprinkle 3 tablespoons of the Jack cheese on one flour tortilla on the unbuttered side. Crumble 1 tablespoon of the goat cheese over the Jack cheese. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the sautéed onions on top and lay 7 sprigs of cilantro over the onion. Cover with a second tortilla – buttered side up and press down.

Heat a non-stick grill pan over medium heat. Cook each quesadilla (buttered side down) for approximately 2 minutes – until lightly browned. Flip carefully and continue to grill (buttered side down) until the cheese is melted.

Top each quesadilla with 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 3 tablespoons of the Guacamole. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Guacamole

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced

1 tomato - chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 clove garlic - minced

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, mash all of the ingredients together with a fork until blended and still chunky. Cover tightly by laying a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the guacamole and gently squeezing out any air bubbles. Seal the wrap to the edges of the bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Yield: 2 cups