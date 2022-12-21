Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Cannolis

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking with Rania: Cannolis
Cooking with Rania: Cannolis 04:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Up next in Rania Harris's holiday baking series is the dessert you need for your holiday party: cannolis! 

Cannoli

Filling:

  • 1 ½ cups whole-milk ricotta cheese - well drained
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup coarsely mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped pistachio nuts (or more to taste)
  • ½ cup candied fruit bits (or more to taste)
  • Store-bought cannoli shells (see note below)
  • Chocolate sprinkles
  • Powdered sugar for dusting at the last minute

Directions

Filling: in a bowl, combine all the filling ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate, and covered, until ready to fill the cannoli shells. 

Fill the shells using a pastry bag with a large plain tip. Dip the ends into the sprinkles and dust them with powdered sugar. 

Serve at once. Makes: 10 - 12

Note: Crisp the cannoli shells in a 350° oven for five minutes – cool completely before filling.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.