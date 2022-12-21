Cooking with Rania: Cannolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Up next in Rania Harris's holiday baking series is the dessert you need for your holiday party: cannolis!
Cannoli
Filling:
- 1 ½ cups whole-milk ricotta cheese - well drained
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup coarsely mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped pistachio nuts (or more to taste)
- ½ cup candied fruit bits (or more to taste)
- Store-bought cannoli shells (see note below)
- Chocolate sprinkles
- Powdered sugar for dusting at the last minute
Directions
Filling: in a bowl, combine all the filling ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate, and covered, until ready to fill the cannoli shells.
Fill the shells using a pastry bag with a large plain tip. Dip the ends into the sprinkles and dust them with powdered sugar.
Serve at once. Makes: 10 - 12
Note: Crisp the cannoli shells in a 350° oven for five minutes – cool completely before filling.
