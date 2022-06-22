Cooking with Rania: Buttermilk fried chicken tenders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kids and adults will love these! Rania Harris is making buttermilk fried chicken tenders!

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

For the Chicken:

12 chicken tenders

2 cups buttermilk

Several dashes Frank's Red Hot sauce

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Canola oil for frying the chicken

Sauces for dipping:

Barbecue sauce

Honey mustard (see recipe below)

Ranch dressing

Hot honey for drizzling

Frank's Red Hot sauce

Directions:

Place the chicken tenders in a resealable plastic bag. Add one cup of the buttermilk and the hot sauce then seal the bag and marinate at room temperature for one hour.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour with the garlic powder, onion powder, Cayenne pepper, one teaspoon sea salt and one quarter teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Transfer half of the flour mixture to a second bowl. In a third bowl, add the remaining 1 cup of buttermilk.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with salt-and-pepper.

Heat 2 inches of oil in an electric skillet, setting the temperature to 360 degrees.

Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, dread you the chicken in the first dish of season flour, then dip it in to the buttermilk, letting excess drain off. Finish by dredging the chicken in the second bowl of seasoned flour tapping off the excess. Fry until golden brown on both sides and just cooked through about five minutes. Drain on a paper towel lined plate and season with salt.

Served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Honey Mustard:

Mix 1/4 cup each Dijon mustard and honey, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, and salt to taste.