Cooking with Rania: Blueberry Muffins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a homemade treat and Rania Harris is showing us how to make blueberry muffins!

Blueberry Muffins

Baker's pan spray

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine salt

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 ½ cups fresh blueberries, divided

¼ cup coarse sparkling sugar



Yield: 12

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan with baker's pan cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed beat the butter and then begin to add in the granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition. Add sour cream, milk, and vanilla and beat until smooth.

Fold in dry ingredients until only a few streaks of flour remain, then fold in 2 cups of blueberries.

Divide batter among prepared cups. Press the remaining 1/2 cup of blueberries into the top of the batter and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of sparkling sugar.

Bake for 8 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue to bake until muffins have risen and golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Cool muffins in a muffin tin for 2 - 3 minutes. Using a butter knife, carefully lift muffins from the tin and transfer them to a wire rack. Let cool completely.