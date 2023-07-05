Cooking with Rania: Blueberry Muffins
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a homemade treat and Rania Harris is showing us how to make blueberry muffins!
Blueberry Muffins
- Baker's pan spray
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon fine salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups fresh blueberries, divided
- ¼ cup coarse sparkling sugar
Yield: 12
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan with baker's pan cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed beat the butter and then begin to add in the granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition. Add sour cream, milk, and vanilla and beat until smooth.
Fold in dry ingredients until only a few streaks of flour remain, then fold in 2 cups of blueberries.
Divide batter among prepared cups. Press the remaining 1/2 cup of blueberries into the top of the batter and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of sparkling sugar.
Bake for 8 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue to bake until muffins have risen and golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes more.
Cool muffins in a muffin tin for 2 - 3 minutes. Using a butter knife, carefully lift muffins from the tin and transfer them to a wire rack. Let cool completely.
