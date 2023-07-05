Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Blueberry Muffins

Cooking With Rania: Blueberry Muffins 03:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a homemade treat and Rania Harris is showing us how to make blueberry muffins! 

Blueberry Muffins

  • Baker's pan spray
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon fine salt 
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature 
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup whole milk 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 ½  cups fresh blueberries, divided
  • ¼ cup coarse sparkling sugar

 
Yield: 12

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan with baker's pan cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed beat the butter and then begin to add in the granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition. Add sour cream, milk, and vanilla and beat until smooth.

Fold in dry ingredients until only a few streaks of flour remain, then fold in 2 cups of blueberries.

Divide batter among prepared cups. Press the remaining 1/2 cup of blueberries into the top of the batter and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of sparkling sugar.

Bake for 8 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue to bake until muffins have risen and golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Cool muffins in a muffin tin for 2 - 3 minutes. Using a butter knife, carefully lift muffins from the tin and transfer them to a wire rack. Let cool completely.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

