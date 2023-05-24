Cooking with Rania: Black and Blue Burgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Need a recipe for your Memorial Day picnic? Try grilling up this one from Rania Harris!

Black and Blue Burgers

Ingredients

½ - ¾ cup Ketchup

4 ounces crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

4 tablespoons finely chopped Vidalia onion

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1 ½ pounds lean ground sirloin

4 Onion buns, split and toasted

Sliced tomatoes

Butter Lettuce

Bread and Butter Pickle slices

Directions:

To prepare sauce, combine Ketchup, blue cheese, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Season lightly with cracked with black pepper.

Lightly mix just about ½ cup of the sauce with the ground beef; shape into 4 patties. Use your judgment as to how much sauce to mix into the beef – you want the burgers to hold together nicely on the grill.

Grill to desired doneness.

Serve in toasted buns topped with remaining sauce and top with tomato slices, lettuce and pickle chips.

Serves: 4