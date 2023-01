Cooking Corner: A cocktail and mocktail for the New Years celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is showing us how to make a cocktail and mocktail for the New Years celebration.

Find the recipes here: Winter Mulled Wine and Berry Cranberry Punch!