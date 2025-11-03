Pittsburgh-area home improvement contractor sued by state attorney general

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General says it has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh-area home improvement contractor for failing to complete projects or offer refunds.

The lawsuit accuses A&S Contracting and Roofing and its owner, Stephen Spallone, of violating Pennsylvania's Consumer Protection Law and Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. The news release said the contractor abandoned projects after obtaining more than $56,000 in deposits from customers.

The lawsuit seeks to ban the company from doing business as a home improvement contractor in Pennsylvania. It also seeks to pay consumer restitution in the form of refunds, civil penalties and costs.

"This contractor took large sums of money from Pennsylvanians wanting to improve their homes, then turned his back on them," Sunday said in the news release.

The lawsuit says six customers filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, alleging they paid thousands of dollars in down payments for home improvement projects. However, the contractor failed to complete the work or performed no work after collecting a deposit, the news release added.

Complaints were filed between 2021 and 2024, impacting consumers in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Indiana counties.

"Our Bureau of Consumer Protection will adamantly advocate for homeowners whose dreams of property upgrades and additions are ruined by neglectful contractors," Sunday said in the news release.

If anyone believes they or someone they know may be a victim of A&S Contracting and Roofing or Spallone's alleged business practices, they can file a complaint online, call 1-800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

The lawsuit was filed in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.