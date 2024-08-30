Watch CBS News
Consumer alert issued for Las Palmas IGA Market on Broadway in Beechview

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Las Palmas IGA Market on Broadway in Beechview has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department posted the alert on its website earlier this week following an inspection at the market that's located along Broadway Avenue. 

The Las Palmas IGA Market on Broadway has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.  KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

According to the inspection report, the market was cited for a number of violations including having food at unsafe temperatures, a lack of proper equipment, plumbing problems, pest problems, and an expired food permit, among others.

The health department will remove the alert from its page once the issues at the market are fixed and another inspection is performed. 

