Connellsville school van driver called 'hero' for keeping kids safe in crash

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Rich Watson is being called a hero by many. He was behind the wheel of a Connellsville school van when another driver who police say was speeding and drinking hit the van head-on.

The crash sent Watson and three elementary students to the hospital. The other driver was killed.

Watson is a longtime firefighter, safety officer and EMT as well as a school van driver.

Watson's daughter Colby and his son-in-law Billy Colbert said Rich is "hanging in there" but is in a lot of pain.

Rich Watson is being called a "hero" for keeping three kids safe after another driver crashed into his school van in Dunbar Township. (Photo: Provided)

The family shared pictures of Rich showing thumbs up. He had his first surgery Tuesday morning on his femur. They're trying to stabilize his leg. He will have another surgery Thursday.

"Five broken ribs, a broken back, a compound femur fracture and I believe some injuries with his fib and rib," Billy Colbert said.

The family said Watson remembers bits and pieces about the crash: the Jeep coming at him in his lane, trying to get over as far as he could and then the crash.

Even in a state of shock, Watson called for help. He kept asking the boys if they were OK.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

"Yes, he's in good spirits and a lot of people are reaching out, saying that he is a hero for what he did. He doesn't consider himself a hero, but in other people's eyes, that's a different story," Colbert said.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso spoke to Katy Roebuck, the mom of a third grader. She said her son is at home resting and is sore and stiff. Her son feels the accident wasn't real, like it was a dream. She said Watson is truly an amazing person who did everything to keep kids safe and from panicking.