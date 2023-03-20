1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after crash involving school van in Fayette County

DUNBAR, Pa. (KDKA) - A driver is dead and a school van driver and student were flown to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County.

State police confirmed one fatality after two vehicles crashed on Furnace Hill Road in Dunbar Township on Monday.

First responders said three elementary students from the Connellsville Area School District were in the school van. The driver and one student were flown to hospitals. The two other students had minor injuries.

A person was killed and a school van driver and student were flown to the hospital after a crash on Furnace Hill Road in Dunbar Township, Fayette County on March 20, 2023. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The driver of the SUV involved died, first responders said.

