Several families displaced following late-night Connellsville apartment fire

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several families were displaced by a late-night apartment fire in Connellsville on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at an apartment building along North Pittsburgh Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers told KDKA that no one was injured or trapped inside when the fire broke out.

The building was heavily damaged and the owner of the Show Boat bar confirmed that at least six families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it's unclear when the people might be able to back into their apartments.