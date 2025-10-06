Concession stand catches fire at East Allegheny High School football stadium

A fire broke out at the concession stand at East Allegheny High School's football stadium on Sunday morning.

Multiple fire crews were called to Churchman Stadium at the high school in North Versailles Township around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The concession stand at the stadium appeared to be heavily damaged by fire.

The concession stand at East Allegheny High School's Churchman Stadium caught fire on Sunday morning. KDKA

"The concession stand is used by the boosters of every single team and entity of the school district as a source of fundraising," the North Versailles Fire Department said. "Let's hope that the community can come together to help these groups raise enough money to keep them going until a plan is in place to repair the concession stand!"

The East Allegheny School District released a statement saying in part that the fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries.

The school district cancelled all of Sunday's youth football games that were scheduled for Sunday out of caution. The high school's varsity football team is slated to host Valley on Friday night.

It's unclear at this time just exactly how the fire started.