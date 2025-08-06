The weather on Wednesday starts off cloudy in Pittsburgh, pleasant conditions in the afternoon

Every year, there are a couple of notable things that always stick out to us climatologists. When it comes to daily averages, the day we hit 32° for a daily average low always sticks out to me. The day we hit 60° for a daily average high also sticks out.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Their inverse days also stick out when we are going the other way. I say that because we hit one of those "notables" today with our average daily high temperature dipping from 83° down to 82° today. Now our average daily highs are evened out, so they don't jump around.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Basically, the NWS takes the average daily highs for the month, and then smooths it where the daily average nicely rises and sinks steadily throughout the year. 83° is the 'hottest' temperature we see when it comes to 'average daily high'.

To me, the dipping of this temperature signals the unofficial start to the end of summer. We hardly knew you, summer.

Speaking of summer weather, yesterday was another fantastic summer day with highs right there on the daily averages once again. We saw highs yesterday hit 83 degrees, with morning lows dipping to 63°. 63° is also the average morning low for this time of the year.

Basically, we were perfectly average yesterday, and I don't think anyone is complaining. It's days like yesterday that should remind the kids out there that there is nothing wrong sometimes with being "mid." In fact, sometimes being "mid" is kinda sorta being awesome.

Getting to the forecast, expect another "mid" day with highs hitting the mid to low 80s. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. That'll be a little warmer than over the past couple of days and is due to cloud cover remaining in place this morning. Cloud cover will move out as we head into the afternoon.

I have noon temperatures around 79 degrees. If you are heading out to Latrobe for the Steelers' Training Camp Practice this afternoon, the weather will be fantastic for you. The weather will stay fantastic for Latrobe's 'Shop Hop' & Night Market

Conditions in Latrobe for the Shop Hop & Night Market KDKA Weather Center

We will continue to rinse and repeat this type of weather through Friday. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with lows in the mid to low 60s each day. Saturday highs should hit the upper 80s, with us seeing a stretch of days with highs near 90 degrees beginning on Sunday.

Rain and storm chances return Monday afternoon. Widespread storms are at least possible on Tuesday of next week.

7-day forecast: August 6, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!