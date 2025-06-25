Coleslaw with a Twist recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is closing out her summer party and picnic food series with a side dish. She's showing Katie a recipe for cole slaw.
Coleslaw with a Twist
Ingredients
- 6 cups coleslaw mix
- ½ Vidalia onion - very thinly sliced
- 3 cups diced pineapple, cut into a small dice
- 2 jalapeno chiles, finely chopped (⅓ cup), ribs and seeds removed to decrease the heat
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ⅓ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, onion, pineapple, chiles, cilantro, and mint. Drizzle with oil and lime juice.
Season with salt and pepper; toss to combine. Let stand 30 minutes. Toss again before serving
Serves: 8