Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Coleslaw with a Twist recipe | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Rania Harris is closing out her summer party and picnic food series with a side dish. She's showing Katie a recipe for cole slaw.

Coleslaw with a Twist

cole-slaw-twist-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 6 cups coleslaw mix
  • ½ Vidalia onion - very thinly sliced
  • 3 cups diced pineapple, cut into a small dice
  • 2 jalapeno chiles, finely chopped (⅓ cup), ribs and seeds removed to decrease the heat
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ⅓ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, onion, pineapple, chiles, cilantro, and mint. Drizzle with oil and lime juice.

Season with salt and pepper; toss to combine. Let stand 30 minutes. Toss again before serving

Serves:  8 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.