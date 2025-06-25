Coleslaw with a Twist recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is closing out her summer party and picnic food series with a side dish. She's showing Katie a recipe for cole slaw.

Coleslaw with a Twist

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

6 cups coleslaw mix

½ Vidalia onion - very thinly sliced

3 cups diced pineapple, cut into a small dice

2 jalapeno chiles, finely chopped (⅓ cup), ribs and seeds removed to decrease the heat

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, onion, pineapple, chiles, cilantro, and mint. Drizzle with oil and lime juice.

Season with salt and pepper; toss to combine. Let stand 30 minutes. Toss again before serving

Serves: 8