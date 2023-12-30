Clary scores career-high 29 and Penn State concludes nonconference play with 90-63 win over Rider

Kanye Clary scored 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Penn State eased by Rider 90-63 on Friday.

Clary, a sophomore, broke his previous best of 28 on an open 3-pointer with 2:43 remaining for an 86-58 lead. It came during Penn State's 20-2 run for a 30-point lead. Rider missed nine straight shots during the run, going without a field goal for seven-plus minutes.

D'Marco Dunn added 12 points for Penn State (7-6), which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series. Ace Baldwin Jr., who entered with 996 career points, scored 10 with nine assists.

Mervin James led Rider (3-10) with 19 points and Allen Powell added 10. The Broncs turned it over 23 times, leading to 27 points for Penn State.

Penn State scored 26 of the opening 32 points as Rider started 3 of 15 from the field with 12 turnovers. Eight different players scored for the Nittany Lions, compared to two for the Broncs.

Penn State led 44-24 at the break after shooting 52% from the field. Rider shot 37% and turned it over 16 times.

Penn State, which wrapped up nonconference play, returns to Big Ten play on Thursday at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are 1-1 in conference play heading into January.