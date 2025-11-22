Watch CBS News
County police investigating late-night shooting in Clairton, one person hospitalized

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police are looking for information regarding a late-night shooting in the City of Clairton that put one person in the hospital. 

According to information provided by county police, just after 10 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of Marion Circle for a reported shooting. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot three times in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. 

Early investigation found that the man was shot from the street as he opened the door to his home. 

No suspects have been named, and county police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

