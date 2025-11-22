County police investigating late-night shooting in Clairton, one person hospitalized

Allegheny County Police are looking for information regarding a late-night shooting in the City of Clairton that put one person in the hospital.

According to information provided by county police, just after 10 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of Marion Circle for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot three times in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Early investigation found that the man was shot from the street as he opened the door to his home.

No suspects have been named, and county police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.