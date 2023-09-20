Civil lawsuit filed against former Somerset County DA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has filed a civil lawsuit against former Somerset county District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, Somerset County, and the District Attorney's Office.

The plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, is seeking compensation from an incident at her home in 2021.

The suit also claims Somerset County officials knew Thomas had a history of being disrespectful and sexually harassing to women.

In March, Thomas was convicted on six counts stemming from a 2021 assault at a Windber-area home.