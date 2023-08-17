Suspended Somerset County DA gets up to 7 years on indecent assault, strangulation charges

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) -- The former Somerset County district attorney was sentenced to up to 7 years in prison on indecent assault and strangulation charges.

Jeffrey Thomas was sentenced to 27 to 84 months on Thursday. He'll also have to register as a tier one sex offender for 15 years.

Earlier this year, a jury found Jeffrey Thomas guilty of indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and criminal trespass. He was accused of assaulting a woman inside a home in Windber Borough in September of 2021.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said its investigation found Thomas entered the victim's home and refused to leave before he assaulted her. According to prosecutors, trial testimony indicated Thomas had contacted her for months, sending inappropriate and unwanted messages and images.

The victim testified Thomas' position as district attorney was intimidating and prevented her from immediately reporting the unwanted contact, the attorney general's office said.

"Jeffrey Thomas was chosen by the voters to protect the citizens of Somerset County," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a press release. "Instead, he violated his oath and duty, causing serious harm to his victim and those close to her. This sentence is a reminder that no one is above the law, and my office will hold violent offenders accountable, no matter their position or profession."

Thomas was elected in 2019 but was suspended after the charges were filed.

He faces a separate criminal case over domestic abuse allegations in Cambria County.