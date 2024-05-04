City of Pittsburgh records lowest rate of workplace injuries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - City of Pittsburgh officials are touting new data showing a drop in the injury rate for city employees.

The city says this change is thanks to the real-time safety system.

It trains employees on the steps to take to address any injuries, and it trains them on how to prevent those injuries from happening again.

"I also had a broader vision of what it means to be safe in our city. And that means, starting with all 3,600 of our city employees and wondering how we can keep them safe as they do critical work every single day," said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The safety program has a goal of zero workplace injuries.