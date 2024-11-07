Is the drought affecting Christmas tree growth in Western Pennsylvania?

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — While the drought has been wreaking havoc on farmers, leaving fields brown and dead, on Christmas tree farms, most trees are still evergreen.

Gregg Vanhorn, the president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, says that while crops like corn have been affected by the drought, it hasn't put much of a dent in the growth of Christmas trees.

"It didn't really affect the growth of the mature trees this year," said Vanhorn. "But it affected some of the seedlings we planted this spring. Some of those didn't make it through the summer."

Vanhorn says that Christmas tree growers plant for losses each year and it would take a much more severe drought to affect the growth of their trees.

He also added that once most trees start to grow, their roots are stronger and hold water much better than say a stalk of corn.

So overall, sales of trees this year shouldn't be affected, and in fact, with Thanksgiving falling a little later this year, trees can stay planted longer before they are cut, which only helps with their longevity.

The Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association says they don't care what kind of tree you buy this year, just as long as it's a live tree. But Vanhorn says, don't have a drought in your living room and remember to water your trees as soon as you get them home.

"It will drink a lot of water for the first couple of days and then they should be OK," said Vanhorn. "But when you buy it, run your hand across the branches and make sure they are not crispy and crunchy, that they are pliable, and you shouldn't have any trouble with your live tree."