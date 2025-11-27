Christina Aguilera and Liev Schreiber spotted at Pittsburgh Penguins game

Christina Aguilera and Liev Schreiber were spotted at Wednesday's Pittsburgh Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena.

SportsNet Pittsburgh posted a 23-second video clip to the social media platform X of Aguilera, who was raised in the Pittsburgh area, and Schreiber taking in the game. The two, who were not sitting together, watched as the Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thanksgiving Eve to end a two-game losing streak.

Wednesday was not the first time Aguilera, who sang the National Anthem at sporting events in Pittsburgh growing up, was spotted at a Penguins game. In March 2024, Aguilera attended Pittsburgh's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Aguilera grew up in the North Hills and graduated from North Allegheny High School.

She has sold 75 million records worldwide, notched five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won six Grammy Awards.

Schreiber is starring in an Apple TV+ thriller series that is filming in Pittsburgh. "Parallax" is based on Lars Kepler's bestselling "Killer Instinct" book series. It has been filming in the area since July 21. Filming for the series, which put out a casting call for local extras, ends on Dec. 19.

Schreiber is best known for his roles in "Ray Donovan," "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Spotlight." The San Francisco native is a Tony Award-winning actor and has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

The Penguins (11-6-5) play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.