Christina Aguilera spotted at Pittsburgh Penguins game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Christina Aguilera, who was raised in the Pittsburgh area, was spotted at a Penguins game on Thursday night.

The Penguins posted a video of Aguilera sporting a Crosby jersey in the stands to X, formerly known as Twitter. The Penguins wrote "Welcome home" followed by the heart hands emoji.

There were two other special guests cheering the Penguins on against the Blue Jackets: Evgeni Malkin's parents Vladimir and Natalia. Malkin scored twice, leading Pittsburgh to a 3-2 win against Columbus.

It's not Aguilera's first time at a Penguins game. In 2022, she was photographed with Sidney Crosby.

The team at the time said Aguilera sang the National Anthem at Pittsburgh sporting events growing up, including the 1992 Stanley Cup Finals between the Penguins and Blackhawks. Aguilera grew up in the North Hills and graduated from North Allegheny High School.

Aguilera has sold 75 million records worldwide, getting five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning six Grammy Awards.

She's not the only famous Pittsburgh native to be spotted at sporting events. In September, Michael Keaton visited PNC Park and was seen on the sidelines at Acrisure Stadium when he came back home.