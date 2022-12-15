Recipe by Jamilka Borges: Buenanoche Pop-Up at Square Café
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in the PTL Kitchen learning about some of the food featured at Buenanoche, a Puerto Rican Pop-Up Christmas Bar.
- 2 plantains, peeled*
- 3 green bananas, peeled*
- 1 1/2 lbs of yautia (taro root), peeled
- 1/2 lb kabocha pumpkin, peeled
- 1 package Sazon
- 1 tablespoon oregano
Filling
- 2 lbs cubed pork
- 1/4 cup Recaito
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1 package sazon
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup chopped Spanish olives with pimentos
Procedure:
- Using the fine shredder blade on your food processor or a manual grater, grate the plantain, green bananas, yautia, and pumpkin. Depending on the size of your food processor you may have to work in batches.
- Change out the shredder blade for the chopping blade. Working in batches process the shredded vegetables until the fine and pasty.
- Add remaining masa ingredients and mix until well combined.
Filling:
- Combine all filling ingredients in a pressure cooker. Set to cook for 30 minutes. Let it come back to pressure naturally without releasing it.
- Uncover and set to brown/simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool and store in airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Assemble:
- Set up assembly station with masa mixture, filling, achiote oil, banana leaves, paper for pastels, and butchers twine.
- Stack the pastels paper and banana leaves, alternating them starting with the pastel paper. Spread 1 tsp of achiote oil on the banana leaf. Scoop 1/2 cup of the masa mixture onto the banana leave and spread out into a rectangle.
- Place 2 tablespoons of filling down the center and top with pimentos if you like. Using the banana leaf fold the masa over the filling.
- Bring the leaf ends together. Fold over twice to create a tight seal. Tuck the ends under, if the banana leaf splits a little don't stress we are going to fold it again in the paper. Do the same wrap and fold with the paper. If you use only pastel paper I recommend double wrapping.
- Tie the pastel with butchers twine like a present. At this point, you can boil them right away, or you can freeze them until ready to use. When ready to cook bring a large pot of water to a boil, drop in pasteles and boil for 45 minutes for fresh and 1 hour for frozen. They can also be cooked in the pressure cooker for 30 minutes with 1 cup of water.
- Using a pair of tongs pick the pastel out of the water by the string and place on a paper towel. Cut the string and gently unwrap. Enjoy
