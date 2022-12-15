Recipe by Jamilka Borges: Buenanoche Pop-Up at Square Café

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in the PTL Kitchen learning about some of the food featured at Buenanoche, a Puerto Rican Pop-Up Christmas Bar.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

2 plantains, peeled*

3 green bananas, peeled*

1 1/2 lbs of yautia (taro root), peeled

1/2 lb kabocha pumpkin, peeled

1 package Sazon

1 tablespoon oregano

Filling

2 lbs cubed pork

1/4 cup Recaito

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 package sazon

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup chopped Spanish olives with pimentos

Procedure:

Using the fine shredder blade on your food processor or a manual grater, grate the plantain, green bananas, yautia, and pumpkin. Depending on the size of your food processor you may have to work in batches. Change out the shredder blade for the chopping blade. Working in batches process the shredded vegetables until the fine and pasty. Add remaining masa ingredients and mix until well combined.

Filling:

Combine all filling ingredients in a pressure cooker. Set to cook for 30 minutes. Let it come back to pressure naturally without releasing it. Uncover and set to brown/simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool and store in airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Assemble: