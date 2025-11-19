Cheddar corn chowder | Cooking with Rania
Fall is here, and there's nothing like some good, warm comfort food! Rania Harris is back in the PTL Kitchen and shows us how to make some easy cheddar corn chowder.
Cheddar Corn Chowder
- 8 ounces thick, sliced bacon, chopped
- ¼ cup extra-virgin Greek olive oil
- 2 large sweet onions, chopped, about 6 cups
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- 12 cups chicken broth
- 6 cups medium, diced white, boiling potatoes, unpeeled, about 2 pounds
- 4 frozen corn kernels - defrosted
- 2 cups half-and-half
- ½ pound sharp, white cheddar cheese, grated, Vermont cheddar preferred
Directions:
- In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, cook the bacon with the olive oil until the bacon is crisp.
- Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and transfer to paper towels, and reserve.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the onions and the butter to the fat that remained in the pot and cook until the onions are translucent and beginning to turn golden brown.
- Add in the flour, salt, white pepper, and turmeric, and cook for about three minutes. The mission here is to make sure that the flour taste is completely cooked "off".
- Add the chicken broth and potatoes, continuing to whisk. Bring to a boil, and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
- Add the corn to the soup, and then add the half-and-half. Using an immersion blender, blend the chowder to a rough consistency ~ do not puree it all the way through. You should be able to see some of the corn kernels and some small pieces of potatoes.
- Add the cheddar cheese. Cook for five additional minutes, until the cheese is melted.
- Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve hot and garnish with the chopped, cooked crisp bacon.