Cheddar corn chowder | Cooking with Rania

Fall is here, and there's nothing like some good, warm comfort food! Rania Harris is back in the PTL Kitchen and shows us how to make some easy cheddar corn chowder.

Cheddar Corn Chowder

Cheddar corn chowder for those chilly fall days!

8 ounces thick, sliced bacon, chopped

¼ cup extra-virgin Greek olive oil

2 large sweet onions, chopped, about 6 cups

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

12 cups chicken broth

6 cups medium, diced white, boiling potatoes, unpeeled, about 2 pounds

4 frozen corn kernels - defrosted

2 cups half-and-half

½ pound sharp, white cheddar cheese, grated, Vermont cheddar preferred

Directions: