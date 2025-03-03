Chartiers Valley School District implements new security protocols on school campus

New security protocols are going into effect today for the high school and middle school campus in the Chartiers Valley School District.

District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna announced the new protocols on Sunday in an address to parents and families. The new protocols will go into effect starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Dr. Castagna says the new procedures will slow down visitor entry but will increase safety on the campus.

After students have entered the campus where the middle school and high school are located, the arm of the security guard booth will be lowered and all visitors will be stopped and questioned by security.

Security guards will also be able to see full exterior security cameras for constant surveillance.

A marked security vehicle will also be roving throughout the campus and patrolling all four school buildings throughout the day, guarding exterior entrances at the high school and at student parking lots.

Dr. Castagna says the security changes are within the district's budget that has already been approved.

Last November, the district was closed and switched to remote learning after Allegheny County Police said a juvenile made threats against the district. It's unclear if the change in security protocols is related to the previous threat.