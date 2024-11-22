Watch CBS News
Chartiers Valley School District moves to remote learning Friday due to "concerning note"

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All students in the Chartiers Valley School District will be learning remotely today. 

The reason is that the district is investigating what they've described as a "concerning note." 

"The district is working with local law enforcement, and out of an abundance of caution," they said in a letter sent to families. 

All students will learn from home via Google Classroom and Infinite Campus today and students and staff can find more information about that process right here

All Chartiers Valley School Buildings will be closed today as a result of the investigation. 

The district also canceled all after-school events and activities as well as transportation to all schools including private and parochial schools. 

Earlier this month, students were moved to remote learning due to a credible threat

As a result, a juvenile was charged and the district said they were "experiencing a crisis and is now receiving the appropriate help and support they need."

We will update this story as the district and law enforcement provide more information. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

