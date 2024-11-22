Chartiers Valley School District moves to remote learning Friday due to "concerning note"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All students in the Chartiers Valley School District will be learning remotely today.

The reason is that the district is investigating what they've described as a "concerning note."

"The district is working with local law enforcement, and out of an abundance of caution," they said in a letter sent to families.

All students will learn from home via Google Classroom and Infinite Campus today and students and staff can find more information about that process right here.

All Chartiers Valley School Buildings will be closed today as a result of the investigation.

The district also canceled all after-school events and activities as well as transportation to all schools including private and parochial schools.

Earlier this month, students were moved to remote learning due to a credible threat.

As a result, a juvenile was charged and the district said they were "experiencing a crisis and is now receiving the appropriate help and support they need."

We will update this story as the district and law enforcement provide more information.