Chartiers Valley schools to learn remotely Monday due to "credible threat" against district

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Chartiers Valley School District will shift to remote learning on Monday due to a "credible threat" made against one of the schools in the district, according to a letter sent to parents.

Students and staff will work from home and are advised to log into their district-specific remote learning programs.

All Chartiers Valley school buildings will be closed on Monday, and the Chartiers Valley Showband's performance in the Veterans Day parade has been canceled. Additionally, all Veterans Day events have been postponed, and there will be no after-school events or activities.

