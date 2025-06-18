Charleston Pickled Shrimp recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is back with another recipe for summer parties and picnics. This one is centered around seafood!
Charleston Pickled Shrimp
Ingredients
- 1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh chile peppers
- 3 strips lemon zest (each 2 inches long)
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 fresh (or dried) bay leaves
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 pound large shrimp (18 to 24 count) peeled and deveined
- 1 habanero chile, seeds removed, finely minced
- Crostini
- Purchased Aioli (I prefer Stonewall Kitchen's brand)
Directions:
Stir together scallions, thyme, chiles, lemon zest and juice, oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.
Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add bay leaves, sugar, and 2 tablespoons salt, stirring until sugar and salt have dissolved. Stir in shrimp, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand 3 minutes. Strain shrimp and bay leaves; immediately transfer to a nonreactive container.
Pour in scallion mixture; let cool completely. Cover and shake vigorously to ensure shrimp are evenly coated.
Refrigerate at least 8 hours and up to 5 days.
Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.
To serve:
Place a pickled shrimp on a crostini and top with a dollop of Aioli
This is a great recipe for your next picnic or take as your contribution to your next party!