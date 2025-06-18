Watch CBS News
Charleston Pickled Shrimp recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is back with another recipe for summer parties and picnics. This one is centered around seafood!

Charleston Pickled Shrimp

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh chile peppers
  • 3 strips lemon zest (each 2 inches long)
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 fresh (or dried) bay leaves
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 pound large shrimp (18 to 24 count) peeled and deveined
  • 1 habanero chile, seeds removed, finely minced
  • Crostini
  • Purchased Aioli (I prefer Stonewall Kitchen's brand)

Directions:

Stir together scallions, thyme, chiles, lemon zest and juice, oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add bay leaves, sugar, and 2 tablespoons salt, stirring until sugar and salt have dissolved. Stir in shrimp, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand 3 minutes. Strain shrimp and bay leaves; immediately transfer to a nonreactive container.

Pour in scallion mixture; let cool completely. Cover and shake vigorously to ensure shrimp are evenly coated.

Refrigerate at least 8 hours and up to 5 days.

Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

To serve:

Place a pickled shrimp on a crostini and top with a dollop of Aioli

This is a great recipe for your next picnic or take as your contribution to your next party!

