Charges filed against suspect in deadly December shooting in Spring Hill-City View

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect has been charged with criminal homicide and reckless endangerment after a shooting left a 36-year-old man dead in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood in December.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 26-year-old Trey Williams is facing charges in relation to the killing of 36-year-old Steven Bundrige.

On December 6, just after midnight, police were called to Rhine Street for a shooting and when they arrived, they found Bundrige who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Interviews with witnesses revealed that Bundrige had spoken on the phone with his friend whom they knew as "Black" and Bundrige said they had to go meet with him.

An argument over a missing marijuana shipment ensued, and shots were fired.

Bundrige was hit multiple times and killed.

Williams is now facing charges of criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.