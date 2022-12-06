Man shot multiple times, killed in Spring Hill-City View

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting in the city's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting occurred along Rhine Street just after 12:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter had left the scene.

SWAT officers were called to search and clear all the nearby buildings in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no one has been taken into custody.