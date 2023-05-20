Vote scheduled to possibly condemn Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - If you grew up in Pittsburgh, you remember the Century III Chevrolet jingle, but Century III Mall has been closed for years.

Now, it may soon be condemned, as well.

A hearing is scheduled for next month in West Mifflin.

The mall was also the scene of a suspicious fire last month.

The findings of the fire, as well as possible condemnation, will be considered by the borough council.