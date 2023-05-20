Watch CBS News
Local News

Vote scheduled to possibly condemn Century III Mall

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Century III Mall could be condemned
Century III Mall could be condemned 00:13

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - If you grew up in Pittsburgh, you remember the Century III Chevrolet jingle, but Century III Mall has been closed for years. 

Now, it may soon be condemned, as well. 

A hearing is scheduled for next month in West Mifflin. 

The mall was also the scene of a suspicious fire last month

The findings of the fire, as well as possible condemnation, will be considered by the borough council. 

First published on May 20, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.