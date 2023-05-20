Vote scheduled to possibly condemn Century III Mall
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - If you grew up in Pittsburgh, you remember the Century III Chevrolet jingle, but Century III Mall has been closed for years.
Now, it may soon be condemned, as well.
A hearing is scheduled for next month in West Mifflin.
The mall was also the scene of a suspicious fire last month.
The findings of the fire, as well as possible condemnation, will be considered by the borough council.
